Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

etCO2 mask Capnography

etCO2 mask pediatric, with airway adapter

Capnography

ACO2P

Find similar products

etCO2 mask, pediatric. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand