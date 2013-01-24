Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 7 LEAD 48in Lead Set

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 7 LEAD 48in 48 in

Lead Set

AG

Find similar products

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 7 LEAD 48in. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.2 m (3.9')
Number of Leads
  • 7
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand