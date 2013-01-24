CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis (CCA) and advanced LV/RV functional analysis provide endoluminal and epiluminal segmentation of the heart chambers to calculate ejection-fraction, stroke volume, cardiac output, and left and right ventricular mass. Visualize the entire coronary tree, vessel lumen via morphological analysis, and analyze free lumen diameter. Functional analysis of ventricles and analyze chamber and valve morphology in 3D and using dynamic cine mode. New added calculations include: regurgitation volume and fraction index, RV/LV Early and Late (active and passive) filling volumes, and early/late LV filling ratio.