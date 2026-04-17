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Sensors and accessories
Cable Surface Temperature
Cable Surface Temperature
Probe
Sensors and accessories
Cable Surface Temperature
Probe
Sensors and accessories
Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
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Technical support
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For all support resources and contact information, visit our
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Specifications
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Skin Surface
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Temperature
Product Type
Probe
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.