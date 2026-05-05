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Invasive blood pressure
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Adapter Cable
Invasive blood pressure
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE
Adapter Cable
Invasive blood pressure
Cable Pressure Adpt PH-FE. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
(557.78 KB)
See all
Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
IBP
Product Type
Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Single DPT TP4 60" Disposable Pressure Transducer Kit
PDF
|
557.78 KB