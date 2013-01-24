Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Reusable Pressure Transducer Monitoring Line Set Reusable Pressure Transducer

Reusable Pressure Transducer Monitoring Line Set

Reusable Pressure Transducer

Find similar products

Line set includes a dome, stopcocks, flushing device and patient tubing. Packaged ten sets per bag. Eto sterilized. Not available in all countries. Please contact your local sales office if you have any problems placing the order.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863065, 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, M3536M, M3002A, M8102A, M3535A, M8105AT, M8105A, M3536A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Category
  • IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Reusable Pressure Transducer
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .665 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 sets per bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • CPJ840J6
IBP Reusable Pressure Transducer
IBP Reusable Pressure Transducer
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand