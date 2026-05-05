Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863065, 863066, 863068, 863087, 863088, M3536M, M3002A, M8102A, M3535A, M8105AT, M8105A, M3536A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Category
IBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Reusable Pressure Transducer
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.665 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
10 sets per bag
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
CPJ840J6