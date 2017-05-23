Search terms

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

See clearly, guide confidently

Automatic, real-time navigational guidance designed for procedure efficiency in complex PCI interventions without changing current standard workflow.

Features
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides real-time, automatic, motion-compensated coronary imaging for live guidance of wires and intra-coronary devices.
Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.

Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice. It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.

