Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence. Dynamic Coronary Roadmap provides a complete overview of the coronary artery, to confidently position the device.
Seamless integration
Dynamic Coronary Roadmap integrates seamlessly into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice.
It is a fully integrated system, featuring automatic storage and easy re-display of previously acquired roadmaps, to enhance procedure efficiency without changing the current workflow.
