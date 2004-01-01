Search terms

X8-2t Transducer

xMatrix TEE Transducer

Find similar products

High frequency xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology. Fully functional transducer with 8 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range that images in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Includes M-Mode, PW Doppler, CW Doppler, harmonics, true electrocautery suppression, and adaptive autocool. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with certain workflow efficiencies during TEE exam. Includes ECG interface cable, and 1 disposable tip protector.

Contact & support

Specifications

Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 2 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult TEE
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable
  • No
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 2 MHz
See all specifications
Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 8 – 2 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult TEE
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable
  • No

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.