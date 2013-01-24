Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

New
AngioSculpt Evo Scoring balloon catheter

AngioSculpt Evo

Scoring balloon catheter

Find similar products

Philips' AngioSculpt Evo is designed to be the most deliverable scoring balloon, with the power to safely dilate resistant lesions.¹ ² ³ *

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Superior deliverability
Superior deliverability

Superior deliverability

Superior deliverability¹ is achieved by a combination of changes: smaller tip for greater lesion entry, a hydrophilic coating to reduce friction and a laser-cut hypotube for more flexibility.
Controlled power
Controlled power

Controlled power

The helical nitinol scoring elements wrap the balloon circumferentially to minimize slippage and lock itself to the lesion. This scoring element can deliver up to 25x the force of a non-compliant balloon.⁵
Strong safety profile
Strong safety profile

Strong safety profile

AngioSculpt Evo is class indicated to treat ISR and Type-C lesions, and calcified lesions. Clinical studies show 0% Final D-E-F dissection rates*.

Specifications

AngioSculpt Evo
AngioSculpt Evo
Sheath size
  • 5F
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
  • 2.5 mm
  • 3 mm
  • 3.5 mm
Catheter length
  • 139 cm
Balloon length
  • 6 mm
  • 10 mm
  • 15 mm
  • 20 mm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014 in

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Based on AngioSculpt PTCA clinical data, IFU
  • **Therapeutic portion (the balloon and scoring element) have not changed
  • 1. D051336 AngioSculpt Evo Marketing Claims Report.
  • 2. Costa JR, Mintz GS, Carlier SG, et al. Nonrandomized comparison of coronary stenting under intravascular ultrasound guidance of direct stenting without predilation versus conventional predilation with a semi-compliant balloon versus predilation with a new scoring balloon. Am J Cardiol. 2007;100:812-817.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand