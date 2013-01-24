Core Precision guided therapy system

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Core supports a full suite of imaging and physiology analysis tools including FFR lesion assessment, iFR modality, digital and rotational IVUS and Pioneer Plus IVUS for peripheral procedures.
Convenience
True convenience
Always on and ready for use when you need it. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and the hyperemia-free iFR modality with touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your answers faster.⁵,⁶
Easy-to-use
Easy-to-use
Core delivers an easy-to-use interface for guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify training. Convenient measurements and labeling tools are available to document your findings. Core also offers a streamlined workflow with DICOM Worklist for patient data transfer. You can archive your results via DICOM store, DVD, or printout.⁵,⁷
2. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
3. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decisionmaking.”Late-breaking Clinical Trial
4. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators.. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233.
5. VAL RPT, S5-CORE V3.4 SW With CORE Control Pad, 215-0007.02.
6. Product Spec. 809480-001, 202-0407.01
7. Requirements Specification Meridian VH SW, 806000-004 (pg 84).
* Co-registration tools available within IntraSight 7 configuration via SyncVision.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.