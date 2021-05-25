IntraSight Mobile Interventional applications platform

Home
IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.

Specifications

IntraSight Mobile Series 5 specifications
IntraSight Mobile Series 5 specifications
Overall system
  • H=63.06˝, W=21.68˝, D=26.11˝, 137.5 lbs
Memory
  • 16 GB RAM
Hard drive capacity
  • 256 GB NvME SSD, 1 TB SATA SSD
Processor
  • 1 CPU Intel Core i7-7820EQ 3.0 GHz Quad Core
Display
  • 19˝ diagonal, 1280 x 1024 resolution
System input
  • 100V-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 250 W
USB export files
  • .jpg
Digital archiving capabilities
  • Local, DVD/Blu-ray, DICOMNetwork (includes Worklist management, DICOM Store)
IntraSight Mobile 5 configurations
IntraSight Mobile 5 configurations
Touch Screen Module (TSM)
  • Yes
Windows 10 security
  • Yes
Philips Remote Services (PRS)
  • Yes
Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
  • Yes
Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
  • Yes
IntraSight Mobile 3 specifications
IntraSight Mobile 3 specifications
Memory
  • 16 GB RAM
System input
  • 100V-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 250 W
Digital archiving capabilities
  • Local, DVD/Blu-ray, DICOMNetwork (includes Worklist management, DICOM Store)
Overall system
  • H=63.06˝, W=21.68˝, D=22.34˝, 124.5 lbs
Display
  • 19˝ diagonal, 1280 x 1024 resolution
USB export files
  • .jpg
Processor
  • 1 CPU Intel Core i7-7820EQ 3.0 GHz Quad Core
Hard drive capacity
  • 256 GB NvME SSD, 1 TB SATA SSD
IntraSight Mobile 3 configurations
IntraSight Mobile 3 configurations
Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
  • No
Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
  • Yes
Windows 10 security
  • Yes
Touch Screen Module (TSM)
  • Optional
Philips Remote Services (PRS)
  • Yes
  • 1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
  • 2. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
  • 3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

