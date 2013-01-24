Home
QuickCat Extraction catheter

QuickCat

Extraction catheter

The QuickCat extraction catheter is an aspiration catheter combining the best features of other aspiration catheters. It is ideal for fresh, soft thrombus removal with a flexible PEBAX distal end and an increasingly stiffer proximal end to allow for excellent pushability with minimum drag and easy advancement through tortuous vessels.

Specifications

Model Number 60090-01
Working Length
  • 145 cm
Rapid Exchange Segment Length
  • 10 cm
Radiopaque Marker
  • Located 1mm from the tip
Crossing Profile
  • 4.5F / 0.059”
Guidewire Compatibility
  • 0.014”
Extraction Lumen Area*
  • 0.858 mm²
Guide Catheter Compatibility
  • 6F / ≥0.068”
Extraction Rate*
  • 1.16 mL/sec
  • *Data on file.
  • Pebax is a registered trademark of Arkema.

