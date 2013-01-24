The disposable Philips M1131A adult and pediatric clip sensor is made with a soft, semi-rigid silicone body. Manufactured without latex, it clips securely on any finger except the thumb on patients weighing more than 20 kg (44 lbs).
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Cable Length
|