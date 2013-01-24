The reusable Philips M1196T adult clip sensor effectively measures pulse oximetry on adults and children weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs). It is manufactured without latex. This sensor features a 90 cm (35.4 in) cable length and connects to 12-pin devices via M1900B adapter cable and connects to 8-pin devices via M1943A or M1943AL adapter cables and can be used with M4787A extension cable or validated 9-pin devices.
