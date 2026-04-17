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ECG
3 lead ECG Patient Trunk Cable AAMI
3 lead ECG Patient Trunk Cable AAMI
Trunk Cable
ECG
3 lead ECG Patient Trunk Cable AAMI
Trunk Cable
ECG
3 lead ECG safety Trunk Cable (AAMI) with 12-pin shielded connector
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
3
Shielded
Yes
Number of Pins
12-Pin
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863068, 863066, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M2475B, M1649A, M8102A, M8105A
Product Type
Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
.250 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CMS lead sets; 3 lead
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
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