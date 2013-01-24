Home
Cbl 4 lead set Grabber AAMI Lead Set

Cbl 4 lead set Grabber AAMI ICU ECG Patient cable set, chest

Lead Set

4 lead set grabber AAMI, ICU. Full color coded wire lead set with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Use with M1665A trunk cable. Must be ordered in pairs with M1680A

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .130 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1665A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 4
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

