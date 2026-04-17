Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
862474, 862478, M1001B, M1002B, 863077, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.057 kg
Packaging Unit
1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1500A; M1580A