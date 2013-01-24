Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

OR 3 lead set grabbers safety AAMI Lead Set

OR 3 lead set grabbers safety AAMI orange wires

Lead Set

M1601A

Find similar products

OR 3 lead set shielded grabbers safety AAMI. Used with safety ECG trunk cables. Grabber electrode connectors. Orange colored wires. Protects patients during cautery.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, M1001B, M1002B, 863077, 862475, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .057 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1500A; M1580A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand