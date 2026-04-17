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ECG
Cbl Shielded 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable Lead
Cbl Shielded 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable Lead
Lead Set
ECG
Cbl Shielded 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable 3-Ld snaps safety AAMI cable Lead
Lead Set
ECG
3-Lead ECG shielded Lead Set with Snaps (AAMI). Used with safety ECG trunk cables. Snap electrode connectors. Gray-colored wires. 1.0m (3.3') long 1 set.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb
Lead Set Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
3
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Snap
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M3000A, M3002A, M1001B, M1001B, M2600A, 863077, 78352A, 78352C, 78354A, M2424A/A06, M2424A/A05, M2425A/K25, 862474, 862475, 862478, 862483, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M8102A, M8105A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.070 kg
Packaging Unit
1 bag = 3 leads
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M1500A; M1580A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.