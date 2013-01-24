Home
Cbl Shielded 5 lead set with safety conn Lead Set

Cbl Shielded 5 lead set with safety conn

Lead Set

M1635A

5 lead ECG lead set with snaps (IEC), color grey

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M3000A, M3002A, M1001B, M1001B, M2600A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, 862474, 862475, 862478, 862483, M8102A, M8105A
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1530A; M1610A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Snap
Color Coding
  • IEC

