Shielded with 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry leadset to IntellliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length - 2m. Use with new leadsets: M1968A, M1976A, M1644A, M1602A, M1973A, M1979A, M1971A, M1978A, M1645A, M1604A, M1974A, M1984A. AAMI and IEC labels included.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Color Coding
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Number of Pins
|
|Shielded
|
|Cable Length
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|CE Certified
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Package Weight
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Product Type
|
|Product Category
|