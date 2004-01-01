Search terms

Neonatal Soft Single-Patient - Size #2

Cuff

Find similar products

Circ: 4.3 - 8.0 cm, incorporates the new connector configuration, 40 cuffs per box.

Contact & support

Specifications

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 2
Bladder Width
  • 2.8 cm (1.1'')
Limb Circumference
  • 4.3 to 8.0 cm
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Bladder Length
  • Cuff Length = 15.8 cm (6.2''). Bladder Length = 7.3 cm (2.9'').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .660 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 2
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
See all specifications
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Cuff Size
  • Size 2
Bladder Width
  • 2.8 cm (1.1'')
Limb Circumference
  • 4.3 to 8.0 cm
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Bladder Length
  • Cuff Length = 15.8 cm (6.2''). Bladder Length = 7.3 cm (2.9'').
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Safety
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .660 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 40 cuffs per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596C; M1597C
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.