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Thermal Array Recorder paper A4 size, multi-channel chemical/thermal, z-fold, numbered, monitoring
Thermal Array Recorder paper A4 size, multi-channel chemical/thermal, z-fold, numbered, monitoring
Z-fold
Papers
Thermal Array Recorder paper A4 size, multi-channel chemical/thermal, z-fold, numbered, monitoring
Z-fold
Papers
Multi-channel blank chemical/thermal array recorder paper, Z-fold. Pages numbered.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(2.89 MB)
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
(798.94 KB)
See all
Specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
A4 size
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1118A
Product Category
Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Z-fold
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
11.320kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
500 sheets per pack, 1 case = 6 packs = 3000 sheets
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
2.89 MB
Product Brochure Philips Chart paper Roll
PDF
|
798.94 KB
Philips - Thermal Array Recorder paper - HCM1885A - Philips