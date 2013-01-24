Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Reusable EEG miniclip leadset Lead Set

Reusable EEG miniclip leadset

Lead Set

Find similar products

Reusable, color-coded EEG miniclip 5 lead set with miniclip grabbers. Use with M1935A EEG wet-gel electrodes. Lead-to-electrode adapter type.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1027B
Product Category
  • EEG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M2268A; M1935A; M1937A
EEG Lead Set
EEG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand