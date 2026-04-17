Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3000A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 862439, M2601B, 860335, 862108, M1001B, M1002B, M3001A/C12, M3001A/C18, M3002A/C12, M8102A/C12, M8105A/C12, M4735A, M4851A, 862231
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.202 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 trunk cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
5-lead lead sets