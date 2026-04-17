Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
0
Login/Sign Up
Products & Services
Specialties
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 meter 2.7 Meter
EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 meter 2.7 Meter
Trunk Cable
Supplies
EEG Trunk Cable 2.7 meter 2.7 Meter
Trunk Cable
Supplies
EEG shielded trunk cable for 5 lead EEG monitoring. Use with M1931A, M1932A, and M1934A lead sets, color grey.
Shop online
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
EEG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
5
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
EEG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1027A
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.200 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 each
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.