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ECG
Patient cable organizer (hook) ECG patient cable accessories cable accessories
Patient cable organizer (hook) ECG patient cable accessories cable accessories
Miscellaneous
ECG
Patient cable organizer (hook) ECG patient cable accessories cable accessories
Miscellaneous
ECG
Patient cable organizer (hooks). Helps keep patient cables off the floor and organized.
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Technical support
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Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Accessories
Product Type
Miscellaneous
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
Package Weight
1.077 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
8 hooks
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A