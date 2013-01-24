Home
LoFlo etCO2 Oral-Nasal Cannula - Adult Capnography

LoFlo etCO2 Oral-Nasal Cannula - Adult

Capnography

LoFlo etCO2 Oral-Nasal Cannula - Adult (10)

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, M2741A, M3014A, M8105A, M8102A, M3002A
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .340 kg
Packaging Unit
  • box of 10
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 3.0 m (10')
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-Intubated
Patient Application
  • Adult
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term

