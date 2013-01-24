Home
Hands-Free Pads Cable – (plug connector) Accessories

Hands-Free Pads Cable (plug connector)

Accessories

M3508A

Multifunction Pads Cable. Use with M3713A, M3716A, M3718A, M3717A, M3719A and DP2/DP6 multifunction defibrillator pads with plug-style connector. Water resistant.

Specifications

Product details
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Accessories
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Package Weight
  • .454 kg
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3500B, M5500B, M3535A, M3536A, M4735A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
