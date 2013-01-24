Sealed Lead Acid Battery Battery

Home
M3516A

12-Volt Sealed Lead-Acid (SLA) Battery for use with the HeartStart XL monitor/defibrillator.

Specifications

Product details
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.361 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Battery
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M4735A
Product Category
  • Accessories
Power
  • 12-volt
Technology
  • Lead Acid
