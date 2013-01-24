Designed for the use with FR2/FR2+ Series AEDs. The Rechargeable Battery comes handy in the situation where AED is being used extensively for both cardiac arrest responses and monitoring patients during transportation. Usually this would apply to Hospital and EMS settings. In such cases the standard long-life battery may rapidly wear out and the Rechargeable LiION Battery will be more comfortable and efficient in use. It takes only three hours to charge the battery to full capacity where it provides 100 shocks (typical) or five hours (typical) of ECG display time. The overall battery capacity is up to 300 charge/discharge cycles or 2.5 years of use.