Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Wall Mount Bracket Accessories

Wall Mount Bracket

Accessories

M3857A

Find similar products

The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for holding a Philips defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carrying case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A), to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been used or removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 mount
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand