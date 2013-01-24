Home
LiMnO2 Long-Life Battery

LiMnO2

Long-Life Battery

M3863A

Replacement battery for the Philips FR2+ automated external defibrillator (AED). This 4-Year battery for the Philips FR2+ AED is a lithium manganese dioxide battery and is good for up to 300 shocks or 12 hours of patient monitoring.

Specifications

Product details
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Battery
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3849A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product Category
  • Accessories
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Power
  • 12 VDC 4.2 Ah
Life Time
  • Minimum 300 shocks or 12 hours operating time
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
  • Note Standby Life: 4 years minimum 5 years typical when install by the install by date
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

