Ideal where manual defibrillators and monitors are impractical, the Philips FR2+ ECG Assessment Module enables the professional responder to use the HeartStart FR2+ Defibrillator to assess the heart rhythms of conscious and/or breathing pateints who may be in cardiac distress. With this reusable unit, caregivers knowledgeable in reading ECG rhythms can use the defibrillator's display to view the Lead II ECG rhythm of a patient who may be experiencing dizziness, chest discomfort, or becomes unconscious but is still breathing.**** If arrhythmias are observed, or the patient's status changes, the responder can proactively determine the next steps. And if the patient goes into cardiac arrest during monitoring, the responder can react immediately by switching to defibrillation pads, potentially reducing the time to deliver defibrillation therapy and improving the outcome. ****FR2+ ECG screen is not suitable for diagnostic and ST-segment interpretation.