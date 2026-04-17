Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3921A, M3922A, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 862146, M8105AS
Product Type
Air Hose
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.454 kg
Packaging Unit
1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
Philips NIBP Cuffs