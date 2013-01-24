Home
Fetal monitoring record (FMR) file system

M4503A

Fetal Monitoring Record file, contains instructions, 5 sets of tabs, 60 record wrappers, 120 patient record labels. 40 Antepartum record labels, 60 Delivery labels, 60 monitoring record labels, 1 file box label (paper not included). Not available in Europe.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .430 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 kit
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

