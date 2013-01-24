Home
Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .360 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Small Adult
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 10.6 cm (4.2'')
Cuff Color
  • Light Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 20.5 to 28.5 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 24 cm (9.4''); Cuff: 42 cm (16.5'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

