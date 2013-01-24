The Philips 989803148031 Gentle Care non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) cuff is a single-patient adult cuff that provides comfort and durability. Limb circumference 27.5 - 36.0 cm.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|Product Category
|Product Type
|CE Certified
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|Package Weight
|Packaging Unit
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|Minimum Shelf Life
|Use with Other Supplies
|Not made with natural rubber latex
|Patient Application
|Cuff Size
|Bladder Width
|Cuff Color
|Limb Circumference
|Bladder Length
|Number of Hoses
|Cuff Connector Style
