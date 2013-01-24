Home
Coiled tubing for two-hose NBP cuffs Noninvasive blood pressure accessories

Coiled tubing for two-hose NBP cuffs

Noninvasive blood pressure accessories

M4581A

Philips coiled tubing with a single-female metal threaded connector on one end and no connector on the other for use with Philips two-hose noninvasive blood pressure cuffs.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • 1 tube
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .155 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

