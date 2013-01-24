Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Internal Paddles – 7.5cm Switched Paddles

Internal Paddles 7.5cm Switched 7.5cm Switched

Paddles

M4741A

Find similar products

Switched internal adult defibrillator paddles with one-piece handle and electrode

Contact us

Media Gallery

Specifications

Product details
Product details
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Paddles
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M3535A, M3536A, 861290, 866199, 867172
Use with Other Supplies
  • M4740A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Package Weight
  • 2.300 kg
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • Internal
Paddle Size
  • 7.5 cm (3.0'') diameter
Patient Application
  • Adult

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand