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ECG
ECG Extender trunk cable 5 lead AAMI, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded
ECG Extender trunk cable 5 lead AAMI, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded
Telemetry Cable
ECG
ECG Extender trunk cable 5 lead AAMI, Telemetry, TeleMon, shielded
Telemetry Cable
ECG
Adds length to standard telemetry ECG 5 lead cables (AAMI colors), colors white, black, brown, green, red. Recommended when TeleMon is to be used at patient's bedside.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Number of Pins
N/A
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2636A, M2636B, M2636C
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Telemetry Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
.255 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M2592A; M2593A
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Philips - ECG Extender trunk cable - HCM4793A - Philips