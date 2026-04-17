Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M3921A, M3922A, M3923A, M3924A, M3925A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, 862474, 862478, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 862483
Product Category
Paper
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Roll
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
No
Package Weight
7.9 kg
Packaging Unit
1 case = 8 packs = 80 rolls
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A