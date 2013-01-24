Home
Designed for the ordinary person in the extraordinary moment, Philips HeartStart OnSite AED is ready to act and virtually ready to go. It allows anyone with little or no training to treat the most common cause of suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) by delivering a shock quickly and effectively, wherever SCA happens. The OnSite automated external defibrillator provides practically real-time guidance through step-by-step voice commands from pad placement to performing CPR. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart OnSite defibrillator is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.

Ready to act. Ready to go.

Ready to act. Ready to go.

OnSite is virtually ready to go the moment it arrives. With the Ready-Pack configuration, the OnSite AED is positioned inside the carry case, with Adult SMART Pads Cartridge and battery already installed and with a spare Adult SMART pads cartridge in place. Just pull the green tab to launch the initial self-test and press the green On/Off button, which activates voice instructions and visual icons.
Start quickly. Treat confidently.

Start quickly. Treat confidently.

OnSite includes features to help guide the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest with easy setup, clear voice commands and a real time metronome for performing CPR. OnSite conducts a series of automatic self-tests daily, weekly and monthly, including testing the pads, internal circuitry, waveform delivery and battery capacity so you can be assured when the moment comes, you will have a partner by your side.
Easy as 1-2-3

Easy as 1-2-3

We’ve equipped OnSite with integrated SMART Pads that will provide feedback to the AED so it can adapt its voice instructions to your actions and your pace. The system won’t announce the next step until you are ready. Prompts are repeated and rephrased if needed and include additional instructions to aid understanding. The system senses when the special Infant/Child SMART Pads cartridge is installed and automatically adjusts CPR instructions and shock energy to a level more appropriate for infants and children under 25 kg or 55 lbs. or 0-8 years old.

