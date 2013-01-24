Like other pieces of essential safety equipment, the Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator was designed to be safe, reliable and easy to use. The Philips HeartStart Home Defibrillator is the first and only defibrillator available without a prescription. Designed with you in mind, HeartStart Home is easy to set up and includes automatic CPR guidance features like voice prompts and CPR guidance to help guide you step-by-step through the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.