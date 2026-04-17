Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
0
Login/Sign Up
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Fix Mount
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Fix Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Leran more about the Fix Mounting upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MP20-70 monitors.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
(5.00 MB)
See all
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
Features
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
5.00 MB
Philips - IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Fix Mount Mounting solution - Philips