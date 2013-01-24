The SmartCT solution enriches our outstanding 3D interventional tools with step by step guidance, designed to remove barriers to acquiring 3D images in the interventional lab. It simplifies 3D acquisition to empower clinical users* to easily perform 3D imaging[1]. Once acquired, 3D images are automatically displayed within seconds** on the touch screen module in the corresponding rendering mode. On the same touch screen, the user can easily control and interact with advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools.