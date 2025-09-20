FlexVision Pro allows for "Full control at tableside via seamless mouseover"

With FlexVision Pro, you can intuitively control all available applications at table side via seamless mouseover to streamline your workflow. This can increase efficiency and reduce the need to leave the sterile field during cases. You can view and control connected applications at tableside to save time and unnecessary walking, create an unlimited number of screen layouts and have live re-size and single-click image capture while performing measurements at tableside