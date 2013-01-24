Two 19" High Brightness Color LCD monitors for diagnostic Image Quality. - Double the light output and increased contrast ratio compared to the standard LCD Monitors. - TFT technology for 170 degrees viewing angle in both horizontal and vertical direction - Resolution: horizontal: 1280 dots, vertical: 1024 lines - Maximum brightness: 650 Cd/m2 - Contrast Ratio: <gt/>700:1 - Backlight stabilization