Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

dStream FootAnkle 8ch coil MR coil

dStream FootAnkle 8ch coil

MR coil

Find similar products

Ski-boot-shaped coil for optimum coverage of the ankle and entire foot down to the toes. Designed for high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures. Foot can be positioned vertical or up to 15 degrees plantar flexed.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand