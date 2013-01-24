dStream FootAnkle 8ch coil MR coil

Ski-boot-shaped coil for optimum coverage of the ankle and entire foot down to the toes. Designed for high resolution visualization of detailed cartilage structures. Foot can be positioned vertical or up to 15 degrees plantar flexed.
