Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Zoom Diffusion - Brain MR clinical application

Zoom Diffusion - Brain

MR clinical application

Find similar products

Zoom Diffusion allows you to acquire small FOV imaging, down to 200 x 50 mm, with reduced geometrical distortion¹ and higher spatial resolution².

Contact us

Media Gallery

Live webinar:

Improvements in clinical MR Neuro imaging

Joshua Pickerson

Joshua P Nickerson, MD

Vice Chair of Education, Department of Radiology Residency Program Director, Diagnostic Radiology Division Chief, Neuroradiology Co-Director, The UVM MRI Center for Biomedical Imaging The University of Vermont Medical Center
Watch now

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Related products

  • ¹Due to reduced EPI echo train length in DWI-EPI compared to conventional Philips full FOV DWI-EPI
  • ²Due to smaller acquisition voxel size compared to Philips full FOV DWI-EPI, with same level of geometrical distortion

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand