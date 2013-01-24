By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Vice Chair of Education, Department of Radiology Residency Program Director, Diagnostic Radiology Division Chief, Neuroradiology Co-Director, The UVM MRI Center for Biomedical Imaging The University of Vermont Medical Center
¹Due to reduced EPI echo train length in DWI-EPI compared to conventional Philips full FOV DWI-EPI
²Due to smaller acquisition voxel size compared to Philips full FOV DWI-EPI, with same level of geometrical distortion
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.